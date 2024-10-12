Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

