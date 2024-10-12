Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr to ~$13.9-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS.

Shares of DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

