Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 715,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,939.0 days.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $54.00.
Demant A/S Company Profile
