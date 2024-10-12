Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Up 71.4% in September

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DECA remained flat at $11.51 during midday trading on Friday. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

