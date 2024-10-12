Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Derwent London Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $30.30 during trading hours on Friday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.