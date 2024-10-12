Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in September

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post Price Performance
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Post
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.