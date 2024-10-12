Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in September

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS DHLGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 158,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,868. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.