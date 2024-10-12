Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 46.3% in September

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Digerati Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 54,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,558. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.