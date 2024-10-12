Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 46.3% in September

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Digerati Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Digerati Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 54,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,558. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.35.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
