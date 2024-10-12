Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

