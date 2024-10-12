Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 1.15% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 311,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

