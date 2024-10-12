DIMO Price Down 6.5% This Week (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $277,857.50 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DIMO

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 236,995,234.6633761 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13726327 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $399,018.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

