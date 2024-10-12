Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 458.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

