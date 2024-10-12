Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 172.7% in September

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This is a boost from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.