Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.63 and its 200-day moving average is $469.57. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.