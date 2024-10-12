Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.63 and its 200-day moving average is $469.57. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.