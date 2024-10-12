Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $490.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.55.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $93,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,515,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

