Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Quarry LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.