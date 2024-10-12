Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

