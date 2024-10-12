Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.
NYSE DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
