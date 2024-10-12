DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Macquarie

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,294.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $160,206. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

