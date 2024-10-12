Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the period.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

