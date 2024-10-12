Dymension (DYM) Price Tops $1.74 on Top Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $363.64 million and $27.12 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,644,111 coins and its circulating supply is 208,531,757 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,600,041 with 208,417,076 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.62099972 USD and is up 15.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $27,508,289.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

