Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the September 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
ETW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 248,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.69.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
