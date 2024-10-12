Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the September 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 248,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 300,257 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

