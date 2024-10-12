Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $224,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.07.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

