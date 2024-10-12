Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $13,724,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.