Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elastic in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Elastic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Elastic stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 700.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This represents a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

