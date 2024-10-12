Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Decreased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.58. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.92 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,270 shares of company stock worth $3,571,565. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

