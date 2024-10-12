Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.10. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 6,423 shares traded.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Institutional Trading of Ellomay Capital

About Ellomay Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) by 1,688.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Ellomay Capital worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

