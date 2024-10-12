Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 385.3% in September

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, an increase of 385.3% from the September 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGMCF remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. Emergent Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Emergent Metals

Featured Articles

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

