Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.02 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $200.27 or 0.00316964 BTC on major exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.02 billion and approximately $362,092.54 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.52598737 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $382,840.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

