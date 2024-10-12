Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.56.

Enerflex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$9.07 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of C$840.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.734413 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

