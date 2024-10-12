Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0551 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $353,021.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00045306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,445,272 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

