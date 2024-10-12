Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the September 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Enghouse Systems Price Performance
Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 3,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
