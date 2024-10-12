Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 24,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,559. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enzon Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.