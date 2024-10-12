Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 24,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,559. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

