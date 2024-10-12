EOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.68 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. EOS has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $46.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000792 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

