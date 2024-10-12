Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

NYSE ELS opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,586.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,843,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 536,864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,590.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 459,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 450,042 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 569.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 494,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 421,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46,368.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 355,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 354,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

