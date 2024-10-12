Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 99.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $21,274,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,669.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 603,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.