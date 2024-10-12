Ethena USDe Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $53.30 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,437,713,093 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,437,713,092.574514. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99892538 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $77,798,632.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

