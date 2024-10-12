Ethereum (ETH) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Ethereum has a market cap of $297.01 billion and approximately $9.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,467.21 or 0.03918588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00045452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,383,421 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

