Ethereum Market Cap Tops $297.44 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,470.83 or 0.03919958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $297.44 billion and approximately $9.86 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00045892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,382,196 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

