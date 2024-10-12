Evercore ISI Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,362 shares of company stock worth $256,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 169,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.