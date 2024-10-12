Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 4,710 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,183. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

