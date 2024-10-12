Evexia Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $101.14. 380,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.