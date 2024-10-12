Evexia Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $101.14. 380,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $101.52.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
