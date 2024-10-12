Evexia Wealth LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 348,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

