EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Raised to $8.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised EVgo from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Capital One Financial raised EVgo to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.17.

EVgo stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

