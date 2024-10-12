Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Strong-Buy”

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVH. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $265,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $265,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after buying an additional 4,073,959 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,376 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

