Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the September 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Excellon Resources Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of EXNRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 5,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,325. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.02.
About Excellon Resources
