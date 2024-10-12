Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.85.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.