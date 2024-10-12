Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

