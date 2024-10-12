F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Up 237.5% in September

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from F/m Opportunistic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Institutional Trading of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

