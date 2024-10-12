FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $380.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $420.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an inline rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $120,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

