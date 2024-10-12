Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,879 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 3.5% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 197,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 857,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,984,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 819,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

