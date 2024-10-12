Family Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 633,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 574,799 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after buying an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 270,315 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $49.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

